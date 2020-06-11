Mom, Child Rescued from Cleveland Fire

Cleveland (OH) firefighters responded earlier today to a fire that sent at least seven people to the hospital.
According to the fire department’s official Twitter account, Ladder 36 and Engine 41 rescued a mother and baby from third floor apartment. Both were in critical condition.
Firefighters responded early Thursday to the fire at East 143rd Street, according to News 5 Cleveland. One firefighter suffered a burn injury to his wrist and was transported. A heavy smoke condition made rescue efforts difficult, the report said.