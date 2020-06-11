Drawn by Fire: Choices

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

“In Lord of the Flies, author William Golding argues that human nature, free from the constraints of society and common law tugs good people away from reason and toward cruelty and savagery. His underlying argument is that human beings are savage by nature, and are moved by primal urges toward selfishness, brutality, and dominance over others.”

I like to think this is not true!

However, it does not take much effort to witness these behaviors in others on a daily basis – whether it be on a personal level, or watching it unfold via social media or cable news. Global societies are no stranger to malicious, violent, cruel and savage acts – history teaches us this in vivid detail. Is it easier to fall into the trap of indignant acts than to hold out a helping hand to others? Is it easier to tare down the walls that others have built so you can stand triumphantly upon the rubble? Has society fallen so far into the hole of despair that we feel comfortable stumbling in the darkness?

These are troubling days, indeed.

This cartoon was originally drawn to spotlight the bad behaviors within our firehouse walls, but in recent weeks it has gained a deeper meaning for me. I want to believe that the good far outweighs the bad and that humanity has the ability to light the way out of the darkest of times. This will take work. This will take hardship. This will take sacrifice – but worth the high cost so future generations can bask in freedom and live in harmony. It starts with one! It starts with you saying you will not succumb to the ugliest forms of human nature – daily – hourly – minute by minute. Because the monster is always at our heels taunting us to resort to what Golding proposes – that humans are unruly savage animals that cannot be tamed.

It starts with you… today. Treat people right!

