Fire Damages 100-year-old Pallet Building in OH

According to a report from the Springfield News-Sun, fire crews arrived at the former Hoppes Manufacturing building, which now houses S and D Pallets, to flames shooting from the roof and windows just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The building, which is more than 100 years old, suffered heavy damage. Crews braved debris and winds for more than six hours at 2100 Larch Street.

Springfield Fire/EMS Assistant Chief Matthew Smith said that sawdust was “everywhere” and likely contributed to the spread of the fire. He also said that an end-of-year inspection in 2019 found the building up to date with code.

Fire crews have determined the area where the fire started, but are still working to find the point of origin and heat source.

