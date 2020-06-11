Wildfire Prompts Evacuation of Foothills Near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies were going door to door Thursday in neighborhoods of the foothills area overlooking Tucson, delivering evacuation orders as firefighters prepared to ignite a backburn to slow a wildfire threatening homes from the nearby mountains of a national forest.

The measure is intended to deprive fuel for the fire and slow it so firefighters can keep the flames from traveling further downhill into homes south of the Coronado National Forest. The fire, which was sparked Friday night by lightning, had blackened around 7 square miles (19 square kilometres) and was only 10% contained by midday Thursday.

“As the fire gets closer to the homes, we have hotshots getting behind the communities to create firebreaks, using hand tools, chain saws to remove any fuel for the fire,” said Adam Jarrold, the public information officer for the team of agencies battling the blaze.

He said that by late morning the fire was about 0.6 miles (about 1 kilometer) from structures, but no buildings had yet been touched. He did not have an estimate of how many homes were threatened.

“Our firefighters are working real hard and we have local fire trucks lined up to help,” Jarrold said. “Firefighters from all over the region and all over the country are coming to help with his now.”

As of Wednesday night, there were nearly 400 firefighters battling the flames, but that number was growing through Thursday, Jarrold said.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were warning of “significant danger” and urged residents not to delay in leaving the area. They said residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family or friends.

Most of the western United States currently is experiencing extreme dryness or drought, providing prime conditions for a challenging wildfire season, Bryan Henry, meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center, said in a recent fire season outlook.

The dry, hot weather and the steep, rocky topography had been the main challenges in fighting the fire, Jarrold said. Temperatures had pushed past 100 degrees (38 Celsius) and the humidity was in the single digits.

“We cannot put the firefighters down into the main part of the fire because we cannot do it safely,” Jarrold said.

