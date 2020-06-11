Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Dragging Billings (MT) Firefighter 100 Yards

Billings police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove through a blocked zone while dragging a firefighter trying to stop him, reports Billings Gazette.

One of the firefighters in the blocked-off area reached through the driver’s-side window to stop him and hit the accelerator.

The firefighter held on for about 100 yards and the driver eventually stopped. The firefighter was treated at the scene.

