Firefighters to Shift Wildfire Strategy to Avoid Coronavirus

A fast fire response will limit the need for mass evacuations and encampments, reports Scientific American.

State fire officials told members of Congress that their goal is to suppress wildfires quickly to forestall the need for large evacuation shelters and sprawling base camps.

The aggressive strategy means that fire departments will avoid letting some wildfires burn to improve forest health in the long term. Research has shown that managing fire with minimal suppression makes wilderness areas more resilient to catastrophic fires.

