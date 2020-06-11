Charlottesville (VA) Fire Chief Resigns

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter is resigning following disputes with the City Manager, reports The Daily Progress.

The two have disagreed for months and the recent budget process highlighted their disagreements over the future of the fire department.

Baxter, who took over as fire chief in 2015 after 20 years in Henrico County, was one of the few remaining city leaders who served during the Unite the Right rally in 2017. Under his leadership, the department earned accreditation through an international agency and received other honors.

