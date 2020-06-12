Photos: LAFD Firefighters Respond to Two Fires During Riots

City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters responded to two firefighters on Melrose Avenue on May 30 during the recent riots, and fire photographer Rick McClure shared some images of crews working at the scene.

Both these fires had been set, and occurred approximately a mike apart. Both were total burnouts. There were no reported firefighter injuries.

