CAL FIRE firefighters worked to rescue a hiker who became stranded at Pirates Cove, reports KCOY 12.

The hiker was about 100 feet over the side of the cliff and crews needed a rope system to reach the hiker.

Firefighters assessed the hiker for injuries after pulling the hiker back up.

