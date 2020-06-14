Mangum Fire Burns Nearly 15,000 Acres Near Grand Canyon

The Mangum Fire near the Grand Canyon torched nearly 15,000 acres and was 2% contained as other wildfires continued burning across Arizona, reports azcentral.com.

The fire was pushed by strong winds that caused blowing embers to create spot fires up to a half-mile north of the main fire, according to Inciweb, a government fire-tracking service.

Structure protection crews began preparing structures around Jacob Lake by creating additional “defensible space” around structures, according to Inciweb.

