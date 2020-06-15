Five-Alarm Paterson (NJ) Fire Damages Multiple Homes

Paterson WF 168 Butler Fully Involved 2.5 Story Frame. 2nd Alarm now have three frames going. pic.twitter.com/mVxsNSOlGt — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) June 14, 2020

Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, responded to a fire that went to five alarms and destroyed multiple buildings yesterday afternoon in Paterson, New Jersey.

The original fire building completely collapsed during the fire, according to a report from NorthJersey.com. Four other buildings, all multi-family homes, were also damaged in the fire.

One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion, the report said.

On Friday morning, two Paterson firefighters were hospitalized after a three-alarm fire in the city, NJ.com reported. In this fire, crews received word of squatters being inside the burning abandoned structures, but firefighters were not able to make a search because of untenable conditions.

Skyler Fire/YouTube

THEMAJESTIRIUM1/YouTube

