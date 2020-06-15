Seven Displaced After Washington, D.C., House Fire

According to a report from WUSA9, seven people were forced out of their homes after a fire engulfed early Monday morning.
D.C. Fire & EMS responded to the 2100 block of Half Moon Place in northeast Washington, D.C., at a round 1:30 a.m. On arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the two-and-a-half story house at the end of a row.
As seen in the video below, the fire involved the entire exterior of the home. The fire also extended inside the home and involved the house next door. Crews eventually brought the fire under control.
Crews had knocked down the fire at approximately 2 a.m. as it continued to work on hot spots. Investigators were on scene about a half hour later to determine the cause of the fire. There were no injuries reported.
RELATED
Training Bulletin: Garage and Attic Fires
Big City Tactics for Small Town Fire Departments: The Fire Academy