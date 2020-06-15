Seven Displaced After Washington, D.C., House Fire

According to a report from WUSA9, seven people were forced out of their homes after a fire engulfed early Monday morning.

D.C. Fire & EMS responded to the 2100 block of Half Moon Place in northeast Washington, D.C., at a round 1:30 a.m. On arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the two-and-a-half story house at the end of a row.

As seen in the video below, the fire involved the entire exterior of the home. The fire also extended inside the home and involved the house next door. Crews eventually brought the fire under control.

Update Working Fire 2100 block Half Moon Pl. NE. #DCsBravest have fire under control, preventing potential serious spread to adjacent homes. Requesting @RedCrossNCGC for 7 displacements from 2 homes. Investigators on scene to determine cause. Early video of fire. pic.twitter.com/DvvREZDitf — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 15, 2020 DC Fire & EMS

Crews had knocked down the fire at approximately 2 a.m. as it continued to work on hot spots. Investigators were on scene about a half hour later to determine the cause of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

Update Working Fire 2100 block Half Moon Pl. NE. Fire involved entire rear exterior of 2.5 story frame row dwelling with some extension to interior and attic & some extension to attached adjacent home. Fire knocked down. Hitting hotspots. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ZRxw1C8Auv — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) June 15, 2020 DC Fire & EMS

