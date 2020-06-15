Anthony Avillo and Jim Duffy review current topics in the fire service and discuss leadership and fireground strategy.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

MORE

Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)

Podcast: Fireground Strategies

Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)

Podcast: Fireground Strategies (and Other Stuff from the Streets)