Photos: Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm South Holland (IL) Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared photos from the scene of a three-alarm fire that ravaged a South Holland (IL) auto collision repair facility.
According to WBBM, the fire Saturday afternoon caused a partial roof collapse at the Gerber Collision and Glass shop on Suntone Drive. The were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.
All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/
