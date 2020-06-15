Pierce to Offer PACCAR MX-13 Big Block Engine on Custom Chassis

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced that it has collaborated with PACCAR to make the 12.9-liter MX-13 big block engine exclusively available to fire departments on Pierce® Arrow XT™, Enforcer™, and Velocity® custom chassis. Known as a global leader in the design and manufacture of diesel engines, PACCAR operates technologically advanced engine research and development centers in Mt. Vernon, Washington, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and a world-class engine manufacturing facility in Columbus, Mississippi, which will produce the MX-13 big block engines supplied for integration into Pierce’s custom fire apparatus.

“As we bring together two premium brands, we are confident the synergy between our companies and our collaborative commitment to quality will give firefighters ultimate confidence in their Pierce apparatus designed to serve their communities,” said Jim Johnson, president of Pierce Manufacturing.

Available in 510 hp with 1,850 ft-lb of torque, the PACCAR MX-13 big block engine incorporates design features that help keep you running with outstanding fuel economy, low maintenance, and great return on investment.

Other MX-13 engine features include:

Quiet and smooth operation for exceptional out-of-the-gate performance

Compacted graphite iron castings provide a lightweight and durable design

High-pressure common rail fuel injection helps optimize combustion

Weatherproofed and encapsulated wiring to protect against cable rubs

Notably recognized for its prominent Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF truck brands, PACCAR’s exclusive Pierce fire apparatus engines may be serviced at more than 900 maintenance centers across North America. Not only does the PACCAR MX-13 big block engine offer easy-to-access replaceable maintenance parts, customers will also receive a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

“PACCAR is excited to partner with Pierce, the premier fire truck provider in North America, to supply firefighters and their fire trucks with a superior diesel engine,” said Landon Sproull, PACCAR vice president. “PACCAR engines deliver exceptional durability, fast acceleration and quiet operation, which are top priorities for emergency services.”

For more information, visit www.piercemfg.com/paccar-mx-13.