Firefighting, News

Philly Firefighters Kept Busy with Several Multi-Alarm Fires, Rescue

The Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department was kept busy with several fires over the course of the morning, including two multi-alarm building fires and one with a rescue.

In the early morning, firefighters responded to fires at 29th and Dauphin, 12th and Spruce, 28th and Allegheny, and Germantown and Lehigh, according to the department’s official Twitter account. The fire at Germantown and Lehigh eventually went to three alarms.

On Saturday night in the city, a woman was killed after she became trapped in an apartment. Firefighters rescued three people from that incident, according to ABC Action News.

Philadelphia firefighters and fire trucks at fire
Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department
Aerial device and fire truck and fire in Philadelphia
Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department
Firefighters and multiple hose streams in use at Philadelphia fire
Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department

