Philly Firefighters Kept Busy with Several Multi-Alarm Fires, Rescue

The Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department was kept busy with several fires over the course of the morning, including two multi-alarm building fires and one with a rescue.

In the early morning, firefighters responded to fires at 29th and Dauphin, 12th and Spruce, 28th and Allegheny, and Germantown and Lehigh, according to the department’s official Twitter account. The fire at Germantown and Lehigh eventually went to three alarms.

.@PhillyFireDept firefighters rescued a resident from this early morning fire in Battalion 9 today & our medics provided EMS care/transport; hopeful for a positive outcome… #fireiseveryonesfight #24x7x365 (📷 BC Newsome) pic.twitter.com/oUgn0voxqr — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) June 15, 2020

On Saturday night in the city, a woman was killed after she became trapped in an apartment. Firefighters rescued three people from that incident, according to ABC Action News.

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department