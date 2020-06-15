Philly Firefighters Kept Busy with Several Multi-Alarm Fires, Rescue

The Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department was kept busy with several fires over the course of the morning, including two multi-alarm building fires and one with a rescue.
In the early morning, firefighters responded to fires at 29th and Dauphin, 12th and Spruce, 28th and Allegheny, and Germantown and Lehigh, according to the department’s official Twitter account. The fire at Germantown and Lehigh eventually went to three alarms.
On Saturday night in the city, a woman was killed after she became trapped in an apartment. Firefighters rescued three people from that incident, according to ABC Action News.