Seven Anaheim firefighters are battling coronavirus, one of whom is on a ventilator at a hospital, reports The Orange County Register.

Like many others around the world, our family has been hit by Covid-19. 5 brothers are currently in quarantine with moderate symptoms, and 2 others are battling bravely in the ICU. Please send your thoughts and prayers with them and their families. pic.twitter.com/N1miqAbNbu — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) June 15, 2020

The seven personnel who tested positive with COVID-19 are from the same firehouse.

RELATED

Firefighters to Shift Wildfire Strategy to Avoid Coronavirus

U.S. Study: Heart Patients Avoided ERs as Coronavirus Hit