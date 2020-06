The cause of fire that destroyed a hay barn remains under investigation, reports MassLive.com.

Fire Chief Steve Benjamin said the three-sided barn was fully-involved when he arrived on scene. At least a half-dozen fire departments from Franklin and Hampshire counties were summoned for mutual aid.

Crews worked to put down the bar fire and prevent fire from spreading to brush and grass.

RELATED

Large Barn Fire in Mercer County (KY)

Fire Crews Control Mooresville (IN) Barn Fire

Pennsylvania Firefighters Respond to Barn Fire