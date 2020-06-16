Central CA Wildfire Sparks Evacuations, Road Closure

[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 25+ acres, evacuation advisory for Gragg Canyon Ranch area, HWY 101 N hard closure from Shell Beach Rd to Avila Beach Dr. Aircraft and #Firefighters are making good progress. pic.twitter.com/24mjEdPiyw — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities lifted evacuations Monday night after making progress against a fast-moving wildfire on California’s Central Coast that closed down a major highway and threatened dozens of homes.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. at Avila Beach, an unincorporated San Luis Obispo County community about midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It quickly spread to about 400 acres (161.87 hectares) and was 10% contained by early evening. About 200 firefighters were battling the blaze and were expected to remain on the scene overnight.;

At its height, the blaze threatened about 100 homes, KSBY-TV reported.

At one point, flames burned right up to some houses in the Shell Beach area but fire officials said no buildings have been damaged.

Evacuations were lifted Monday night and southbound lanes of Interstate 101 were reopened, although the north side remained closed, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

Photo courtesy CAL Fire SLO

Content copyright the Associated Press. © copyright 2020. All rights reserved.