Bike Ride to Raise Funds for Responder Mental Health

National Volunteer Fire Council

For the second year, Marc Warren will be completing a one-day, 150-mile bicycle ride to support firefighter/EMS behavioral health. Inspired by his daughter Ali Rothrock’s work for first responder mental health, Warren will bike the Great Allegheny Passage from Pittsburgh, PA, to Cumberland, MD, on June 17 to raise awareness and money for the National Volunteer Fire Council’s Share the Load program.

We’re just short of the $2,500 fundraising goal. 100% of funds raised will go to support firefighter and EMS behavioral health initiatives, including raising awareness and providing resources to responders in need. Help us reach our goal! Learn more and donate here.

Read a Q&A with Warren here.