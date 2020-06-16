3M™ Scott™ Fire & Safety Introduces New Face Piece and Regulator for Firefighters

Monroe, NC—3M Scott Fire & Safety has introduced the 3M™ Scott™ Vision C5 Facepiece with E-Z Flo C5 Regulator.

The Vision C5 facepiece incorporates the latest technology to enhance situational intelligence while providing a customizable solution to meet the changing needs of today’s firefighter. “Firefighters go into situations that many people cannot imagine. We want to give them every advantage we can, so we work directly with firefighters to understand the challenges they face,” said Andrew P. Johnson, global product marketer for NFPA SCBA. “Together, we were able to translate those challenges into product requirements, resulting in the improved comfort, wider field of vision and enhanced breathability you now get with the Vision C5 facepiece and E-Z Flo C5 regulator.”

The Vision C5 face piece operates with compatible 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™ SCBA, including the latest Air-Pak X3 Pro, compliant with the NFPA 1981, 2018 Edition. A wider field of view helps to improve situational intelligence and a single reflex face seal provides a more comfortable fit and greater ease when donning the face piece. Expanding on the cleanability benefits of the Air-Pak X3 Pro, the Vision C5 offers a redesigned head harness enabling easy removal, without the use of tools, and simplifying the process of machine laundering to assist firefighters with exposure reduction efforts.

Complementary to the new face piece, the E-Z Flo C5 regulator builds upon the design of the E-Z Flo+ with enhancements to key performance areas. Enhanced breathability helps reduce user burden and improve operational efficiencies, while a reduced frequency Vibralert End-of-Service-Time Indicator (EOSTI) improves two-way radio communications. The heads-up display (HUD) has been recessed into the regulator, with additional icons to provide visual alerts when paired with the Air-Pak X3 Pro SCBA configured with the SEMS II Pro Wireless SCBA Telemetry System. A simple, yet noticeable change is the incorporation of an auto air-saver switch to simplify operation and help prevent inadvertent air loss when the regulator is removed.

“For more than 75 years, 3M Scott has been at the forefront of providing durable, reliable innovation to fire service SCBA’s, reinforcing our focus on features that matter,” said Jason Cannon, U.S. and Canada fire services marketer for 3M Scott. “With the launch of the new Vision C5 facepiece with E-Z Flo C5 regulator, we continue that tradition by providing critical life safety equipment that firefighters can trust to help keep them safe, while they keep our communities safe.”

For more information, visit www.3MScott.com.