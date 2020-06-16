Webcast: Fire Apparatus Decon and Best Practices

Join us for a Webcast on cleaning and decon of fire trucks from one of the world’s most eminent fire departments.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has conducted an extensive and detailed examination and evaluation of best practices for cleaning fire apparatus. These studies focused on all types of contamination that could result in adverse health issues for firefighters as well as different cleaning methods and procedures. From this extensive work, the FDNY produced a functional set of practical policies and procedures. The work was conducted by a team of highly trained, experienced, and educated team members who served as both researchers and doctors as well as real-world firefighters and paramedics. Join Dr. Doug Isaacs and Capt. Yonathan Klein as they review the study and explain the findings and resulting policies and procedures.

