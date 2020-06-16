TX Firefighter Shot and Killed During Emergency Response

An 18-year-old firefighter in Texas was shot and killed on the fireground earlier this month, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at approximately 1808hrs., Firefighter Klayton Manning with the Southeast Caldwell County Volunteer Fire Department in Luling, driving the fire department’s ATV, responded to reports of smoke in the area.

While at the scene, he was approached by a man with a gun and was shot and killed. Firefighter Manning’s cousin was with him and also died from gunshot wounds. The assailant is in custody.

