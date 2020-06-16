Warren (MI) Firefighter Uninjured After Falling Through Floor

A Warren firefighter fell through a floor weakened by a fire, reports C&G Newspapers.

Firefighters made entry into the home to extinguish the fire. That’s when a 29-year-old firefighter, four-year veteran, fell through the floor and landed in the home’s basement.

Warren Fire Chief said he checked on the firefighter again when he returned for his next shift and said he feels a bit sore.

A mayday call for a firefighter in danger, missing, injured or trapped immediately changes the strategy at the scene of a fire. A rapid intervention team immediately begins a search and rescue operation.

RELATED

Burlington (NC) Firefighter Falls Through Floor at Fire

Indianapolis Firefighter Falls Through Floor at Fire in Cluttered Dwelling

Firefighter Falls Through Floor at Takoma Park House Fire