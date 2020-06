An explosion and fire ripped through buildings in downtown Stinson Beach, reports Marin Independent Journal.

The roof of the realty office was blown off onto Shoreline Highway, which was littered with debris.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the road through town to clean up the mess as firefighters put out the fire.

A fire broke out in downtown Stinson Beach after an explosion blew off a roof of a building, shaking the community. Video courtesy of @virginiafelch. Check @marinij for updates. pic.twitter.com/So1vd0pRv9 — Adrian Rodriguez (@adrianrrodri) June 16, 2020