Humpday Hangouts, Leadership

Humpday Hangout: All in the Family

Use #FETalk on Twitter. Live event at 1300hrs on Wednesday, 6/17/2020.
Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Humpday Hangout, hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath talk with various generations of firefighters about the tradition of following in mom or dad’s footsteps in the fire service.

Hosts:

Rick Lasky, Chief (ret.), Lewisville (TX) Fire Dept.

Terry McGrath, Assistant Fire Chief, Lewisville (TX) Fire Dept.

Guests:

Scott Thompson, Fire Chief, The Colony (TX) Fire Department

Braden Thompson, Firefighter, Dallas Fire Rescue

Garrett Thompson, Firefighter, Arlington (TX) Fire Department

John Salka, Battalion Chief (ret.), Fire Department of New York

Brian Salka, Firefighter, North Charleston (SC) Fire Department

