Humpday Hangout: All in the Family

In this Humpday Hangout, hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath talk with various generations of firefighters about the tradition of following in mom or dad’s footsteps in the fire service.
Hosts:
Rick Lasky, Chief (ret.), Lewisville (TX) Fire Dept.
Terry McGrath, Assistant Fire Chief, Lewisville (TX) Fire Dept.
Guests:
Scott Thompson, Fire Chief, The Colony (TX) Fire Department
Braden Thompson, Firefighter, Dallas Fire Rescue
Garrett Thompson, Firefighter, Arlington (TX) Fire Department
John Salka, Battalion Chief (ret.), Fire Department of New York
Brian Salka, Firefighter, North Charleston (SC) Fire Department
