NJ Assistant Chief Dies of COVID-19 Complications

The U.S. Fire Administration has released a report on the death of the Little Falls (NJ) assistant fire chief from exposure to the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Assistant Chief Ronnie Cordero, 61, drove the fire department apparatus to a service call at a residence. During that call, the crew came in close contact with the homeowner who stated that his son tested positive for COVID-19. He also stated that he had just returned from the hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms. The following day, the homeowner was transported by EMS to the hospital where he tested positive for the virus.

Some of the EMS and fire personnel that Assistant Chief Cordero came in close contact with during this call and other responses were then tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Assistant Chief Ronnie Cordero was hospitalized on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from the disease.

Assistant Chief Cordero had 40 years of service.