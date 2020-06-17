More Than 20 Displaced, 12 Units Damaged After Two-Alarm VA Apartment Fire

According to a report from WUSA9, 12 units were damaged and nearly two dozen residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire spread through an apartment complex early Wednesday morning in Prince William County.

Prince William Fire and Rescue (PWFR) crews were called at 3:39 a.m. for a balcony fire at an apartment building in the 108000 block of Gambril Drive in Manassas.

When PWFR arrived, fire was coming through the roof and attic of the Sudley Crossing Apartments. They requested a second alarm, and the fire was eventually brought under control, officials said.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the 14 adults and eight children who were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished, and its cause is under investigation.

RELATED

Fire in an Unfinished Apartment Complex: Tactics That Prevented a Total Loss

The First-Arriving Engine at Externally Ignited Apartment Building Fires

Lessons Learned from the Raleigh (NC) Metropolitan Apartment Fire