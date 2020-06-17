Firefighters Battling AZ Wildfires Contend with Wind-Drive Flames

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters battling large wildfires across Arizona contended with wind-driven runs of flames across rugged terrain amid hot and dry weather..

About a half-dozen rural communities on Wednesday remained under evacuation notices issued previously because of fires in national forests near Tucson in southern Arizona, north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona and in east-central Arizona northeast of metro Phoenix.

Hundreds of firefighters were assigned to each fire. No structure damage has been reported.

Containment of the Bighorn Fire in the Coronado National Forest in mountains overlooking Tucson rose to 40% of its perimeter. The fire burned 25 square miles (64 square kilometers) as of Wednesday morning.

The size of the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest in east-central Arizona increased to 139 square miles (360 square kilometers) with 5% containment.

The Mangum Fire in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon grew to 74 square miles (192 square kilometers) with 3% containment.

The @TontoForest reports #BushFire 89,059 acres & 5% contained. Fire moving to NE & winds will be a challenge again. Multiple evacuations in place. SR 87 NB/SB still closed, along w/ SR 188 & 88. 500+personnel assigned. 📷taken from Tonto Basin. @ArizonaDOT #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/wj6JiiCGuf — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 17, 2020

