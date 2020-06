Atlantic City firefighters rescued a woman who fell through a dock and was partially submerged in water, reports Breaking AC.

She was crabbing on the dock when her leg went through. Part of the wood had to be pried up to free her, officials said.

RELATED

Back-to-Back Water Rescues for Naperville (IL) Firefighters

Fundamentals of Open Water Rescue

Storms Lead to OH Flooding, Water Rescues, Power Outages