A man who suffered burns after the boat he was working on in a garage caught fire was airlifted to a Boston hospital, reports MassLive.com.

Investigators determined the victim was working on the boat’s outboard motor when the fire broke out. The fire, which destroyed the garage, is considered accidental.

