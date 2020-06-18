In Their Own Words: Know Before You Go

In this episode of “In Their Own Words,” Host Joe Pronesti talks with Jack Murphy about his recent article in June’s Fire Engineering Magazine. They’re joined by guest Sean DeCrane, and touch on the “Know Before You Go” concept.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Concrete Tilt-Up Buildings: What You See on the Outside Is Not What You Get on the Inside
KbyG: “New Eyes” with the 3rd Platoon Recon Team
Launching a KbyG Mentality on Gathering Building Intelligence
ALSO
In Their Own Words: Ted Nee on Firefighter Simulation Training
Podcast: In Their Own Words: Tony Carroll on the Mayday
In Their Own Words: Arthur Ashley on Truck Company Functions