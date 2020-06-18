Engine Company, Firefighting, News, Structural Firefighting

Austin (TX) Crews Respond to Fire at Converted Law Office

Austin fire officials are investigating a fire that erupted a downtown law office early Thursday, according to report from The Statesman.

Austin Fire Info

Firefighters responded to the home at 1607 Nueces Street, northwest of the intersection of Lavaca Street and 15th Street, at around 4:30 a.m.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes, fire officials said.

Austin Fire Info

According to the Austin Fire Department, the flames appeared to have started in a crawl space under the office where a homeless camp exists, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED

Modern House Fires Warrant Tactical Agility

Garden Apartment and Townhouse Fires

Large (“Monster”) House Fires

More