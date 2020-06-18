PMS Products Inc. Introduces Boeshield T-9®

PMS Products Inc., Holland MI. introduces Boeshield T-9®, a Boeing developed waterproof protectant/lubricant. The formula is a unique combination of solvents and waxes designed to lubricate and protect for many months. Boeshield T-9® contains no silicone or Teflon and is safe on plastics, rubber or vinyl.

Boeshield T-9® was originally introduced to the tough saltwater marine market for lubricating and protecting all metals, as well as electrical connections.

It is very effective as a rust protectant for personal firefighting tools such as bolt cutters, wire cutters, snips and various other tools on aerials, engines and squads. Boeshield T-9® is also a superior lubricant for moving parts, sliding mechanisms, and threaded connections as well as hinges and door locks.

Boeshield T-9® can also be used for undercarriage protection especially on salt covered roads and coastal salt water areas.

For more information check out our website www.boeshield.com or call 800 962 1732