Man Drowns After Saving Two Children at Lake Near Sioux Falls (SD)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man who drowned in a Minnehaha County lake died after saving two children who had fallen off a flotation device, according to sheriff’s officials.

Lazerick Grant, 38, of Sioux Falls, died at Sanford Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Walsh said deputies were dispatched to Wall Lake west of Sioux Falls shortly before 9 p.m Tuesday on a report of a possible drowning.

Rescue divers from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, several other agencies and a helicopter also responded to Wall Lake.

Witnesses told officials Lazerick had been on a flotation device in the swimming area of the lake with two children at the time of the incident when the children fell in the water and Grant went in after them.