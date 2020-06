Today marks 13 years since nine Charleston firefighters were killed in a fire at the Sofa Superstore, reports WSPA 7 News.

Firefighters rushed inside and rescued the employee. The fire quickly consumed the building once that worker was freed.

But the firefighters still inside the building sent out a “mayday call.” The fire caused the roof to collapse.

Documentary Focuses on Charleston (SC) Fire Department Recovery After Sofa Super Store Fire

Charleston Sofa Super Store: An Unfiltered Perspective