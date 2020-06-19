Houston Firefighters Control Apartment Fire

Houston (TX) firefighters responded yesterday to a raging apartment fire that left 10 families displaced.
Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke showing from the building in the 5800 block of North Houston Rosslyn.
According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, no injuries were reported.
