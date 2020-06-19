UL FSRI: Coordinated Fire Attack in Multi-Family Residential Structures

UL FSRI/YouTube

This video from UL Firefeighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) provides a brief overview of the “Study of Coordinated Fire Attack Utilizing Acquired Structures” experiments conducted inside multi-family residential structures. The “Analysis of the Coordination of Suppression and Ventilation in Multi-Family Dwellings” report provides fire dynamics analysis of each experiment, a discussion of the different control strategies examined, and tactical considerations developed with the project technical panel. This project was funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Read the full report.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Firefighting Q&A: Bill Gustin on Hoselines in Multi-Family Occupancies

Conversions to Multi-Family Dwellings

Video: Multifamily Dwelling Fires Training

MORE UL FSRI

UL FSRI: Residential Flashover Prevention Research

UL FSRI Releases Research Report on Coordinated Fire Attack in Commercial Malls

UL FSRI Releases New Online Course: Cardiovascular and Chemical Exposure Risk Considerations During Training

UL FSRI Report: Analysis of the Coordination of Suppression and Ventilation in Single-Family Homes