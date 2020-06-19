UL FSRI: Coordinated Fire Attack in Multi-Family Residential Structures

This video from UL Firefeighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) provides a brief overview of the “Study of Coordinated Fire Attack Utilizing Acquired Structures” experiments conducted inside multi-family residential structures. The “Analysis of the Coordination of Suppression and Ventilation in Multi-Family Dwellings” report provides fire dynamics analysis of each experiment, a discussion of the different control strategies examined, and tactical considerations developed with the project technical panel. This project was funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
