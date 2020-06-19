Fraud Alert: Beware of Calls Soliciting Donations for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Emmitsburg, MD – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), a national non-profit organization headquartered in Emmitsburg, MD, is sending out a warning to consumers regarding new charity and imposter scams.

Several individuals have reported being solicited by telephone for donations to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation or an organization with a similar name. The Foundation reminds individuals that the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation does not now, and never has, solicited individual donations over the phone. If you have been contacted via telephone and were asked to make donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, this is a scam.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sends a reminder to individuals and companies to be extra vigilant following an increase in the number of scams seeking to exploit a global crisis.

If you are receiving unwanted calls or suspect fraud:

Demand the solicitor to give you the number they are calling from, their full name, the charity name, the website address where their IRS Form 990 can be found, and their physical address. Note the date and time of the call. Never share any personal and financial information (e.g., date of birth, Social Security number, or bank account number) and tell the solicitors that you will NEVER donate or pledge over the phone. Report suspected fraud to the Federal Trade Commission and to the government agency that regulates charities in your state.

While many legitimate charitable organizations may solicit donations from via telephone and mail, please be vigilant in your preliminary research to ensure your donation makes it to your intended receiver. It is advised that you require donation information to be sent to you via U.S. Mail before committing a contribution. Here are some tips for avoiding charity scams.

It is important to do your homework and become an informed donor to ensure your money is used wisely. A good place to start is Charity Navigator’s website, www.charitynavigator.org . Charity Navigator evaluates U.S. charitable organizations. It does not accept donations or advertising from any of the charities it evaluates. Charity Navigator has awarded the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation its fifth consecutive 4-star rating. Charity Navigator basis its ratings on non-profits’ financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation does not solicit donations by phone or employ outside companies to do so. If you wish to donate, you can do so by mail, by phone, or through our website. If you have any questions/concerns, please contact us.

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the taxexempt, non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers.