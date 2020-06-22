Four Houston (TX) Firefighters Hospitalized After Car Strikes On-Scene Apparatus

According to a report from KHOU11, four Houston (TX) Fire Department members were injured late Sunday after a BMW crashed into their apparatus while they were responding to an incident on the Gulf Freeway.

According to Houston police, the firefighters were blocking a hit-and-run crash scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Bellfort when the car struck the apparatus in which they were sitting.

Four firefighters who were inside the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officers said. The entire freeway was shut down while police investigated.

No one has been charged at this time.

RELATED

Scene Safety Is No Accident

Roadway Incident Operations and Safety: A 20-Year Review and a Plan for the Next 10 Years

Video: Vehicle Accident Victim Removal

Firefighters Respond to Harvey (IL) School Bus vs. Car Accident