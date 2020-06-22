At Least 12 Yonkers (NY) Firefighters Injured Battling Four-Alarm Fire

At least a dozen firefighters were injured Saturday evening after an apartment fire on Stanley Street that officials say may have been caused by fireworks, according to reports.

The fire went to four-alarms, according to lohud.com, with more than 100 firefighters responding to the fire. The fire reportedly went through the roof and left the building a total loss.

The report said no civilians were injured, but 13 firefighters sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation, the report said, and fireworks may have caught some rubbish in the building’s backyard on fire.

Here is video from the scene of the 3rd alarm, private dwelling fire in Yonkers, NY by CFPA member Dave Kempter (@KempterFireWire).https://t.co/uzWme3akOD — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) June 21, 2020

As Independence Day approaches, fire departments across the nation will on guard for the threat of fires started by fireworks.

FDNY Response Videos/YouTube