Photos: CA Crews Battle Lime Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters in Ventura County, California, battling the Lime Fire earlier this month.
The fire near Lake Piru burned more than 900 acres of vegetation and threatened about two dozen structures and the Lake Piru Recreational area. No structures were lost as ground and air resources made an aggressive attack on the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, and there were three reported injuries.
