Photos: CA Crews Battle Lime Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters in Ventura County, California, battling the Lime Fire earlier this month.

The fire near Lake Piru burned more than 900 acres of vegetation and threatened about two dozen structures and the Lake Piru Recreational area. No structures were lost as ground and air resources made an aggressive attack on the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and there were three reported injuries.

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Major Emergency Fire Downtown

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Respond to Two Fires During Riots

Photos: Massive Explosion in Downtown Los Angeles Injures Firefighters

Photos: Firefighters Control Trailer Fire in Los Angeles