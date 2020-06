A house fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages and sent a firefighter to the hospital with a heat-related injury, reports Omaha World-Herald.

Multiple #OFD crews responded to a house fire in West Omaha today.



I didn’t get any pictures (I was a little busy), but here are a couple pictures that were sent to me of what the house looked like prior to our arrival.#OmahaFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/6YTpADzY0P — OFD Firefighter J.Wendt (@OFDFFWendt) June 22, 2020

The firefighter and a resident, who reported a minor injury, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

