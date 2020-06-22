Australia Fires Blew Smoke 19 Miles Into Sky

Australia’s recent fire season altered large-scale wind patterns more than 10 miles overhead, reports The Washington Post.

This never-before-seen behavior, described in a recent study in Geophysical Research Letters, can be traced back to violent fire-induced thunderclouds that formed above active fire zones in southeastern Australia.

Scientists say the dramatic behavior of these fire-induced plumes helps confirm a key prediction about how fires generated by nuclear bomb blasts would impact the atmosphere.

