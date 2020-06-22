Firefighters Continue to Work Colorado Fires

Wildfires in south and southwestern Colorado have kept firefighters busy over the past weeks, reports TheDenverChannel.

The East Canyon Fire is reaching toward 3,000 acres, but is already just under 80% contained. Officials said it is the state’s largest current wildfire.

Several Colorado counties have enacted fire restrictions. The Colorado Department of Public Safety has an interactive map on its website of these restrictions, but encourages residents to check with the local sheriff’s office or forest service for the most up-to-date information.

