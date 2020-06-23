Research: ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Gear Pose Risk to Firefighters

Image credit: Environmental Science & Technology Letters

A release from Notre Dame News examined new research that found “forever chemicals” in turnout gear poses a risk to firefighters.

The study, published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters, was led by Graham Peaslee, professor of physics at the University of Notre Dame.

Researchers study presence of fluorinated chemicals in firefighter clothing

“When we ran our initial tests, the fluorine content was so high, there was little question as to whether or not we’d find PFAS in a larger sample of gear,” Peaslee told reporters. “Our primary concern—as is always the case when it comes to these particular chemicals—became how much of it is coming off the gear and getting into the environment?”

Read more about the research into toxic chemicals in firefighter personal protective equipment.

National Fireman’s Journal/YouTube

RELATED

Humpday Hangout: PFOAs and Firefighter Gear

The National Fireman’s Journal Podcast: Firefighter Cancer, PFOA, PFOS, and Toxic PPE

Environmental Influences on Firefighting Foams: An International Seminar