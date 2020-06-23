Two Contractors Severely Burned in Seabrook (TX) House Explosion

According to a report from ABC13, two contractors are recovering after being severely burned in a house explosion on Cottage Cove in the Mystic Village subdivision of Seabrook.

Monday afternoon, neighbors heard a loud pop, then saw glass shatter and flames shoot out of the home. Neighbors say the homeowner and his daughter were shaken but escaped serious injury. Firefighters are investigating the blast, and are suggesting paint fumes could possibly be the cause.

Authorities say there were four people in the house. Two contractors were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for burns.

