Roswell (GA) Firefighters Rescue One from Basement During Fire

Photo courtesy the Roswell (GA) Fire Department

Roswell (GA) firefighters managed to rescue a trapped occupant from the basement of a burning home early Tuesday.

Per the department’s Facebook page, crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. to a fuly involved, two-story home off Crab Orchard Dr.

Four of five occupants of the home were outside, but a fifth occupant was unable to exit and located in the basement of the home. Crews entered the structure under heavy fire and heat conditions and rescued one occupant and a dog. Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Fire conditions were so extensive a defensive (outside) fire attack had to be used. Firefighters placed the fire under control with no injury to firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Roswell Fire Marshals Office.

