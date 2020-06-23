Humpday Hangout: Cancer-Causing Toxins and Your Firefighter PPE

Live event on 6/23/2020 at 1300hrs.

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and related chemicals have been a topic in the fire service, with limited hard data on their effects on firefighter health and safety. Join Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood to learn more about our gear from Professor Graham Peaslee and Attorney Robert Bilott.

Learn how your protective equipment may be negatively impacting you and what you can and should be doing to reduce the risk.

