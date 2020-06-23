Washington Firefighters Prepare for Wildfires

Washington state firefighters are preparing for a season of potential wildfires while adopting safety measures amid the ongoing pandemic, reports The News Tribune.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of uncertainty to the work. The emergence of the coronavirus has meant firefighters also have to rethink how to work without infecting each other.

RELATED

Seven Anaheim Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19

Five Killed in Fire at Bangladesh COVID-19 Treatment Tent

CA Wildfire Destroys Two Homes

Crews Make Varying Degrees of Headway in AZ Wildfires



